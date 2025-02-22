Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Convene Key Meeting with BC Leaders

In a pivotal move amid the evolving political landscape of Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to convene an important meeting with leaders from the Backward Classes (BC) on Saturday at 11 am at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), will also play a significant role in the discussions.

The meeting is expected to provide clear guidance to the party’s BC leaders while also serving as an opportunity to further sensitize them about upcoming government initiatives. This gathering gains added importance in light of the state government's recent announcement to conduct a caste census for the first time and to organize special assembly sessions to implement reservations in local government elections, as well as in education and employment sectors.

By reaching out to BC communities during this crucial meeting, the Congress leadership aims to send a strong signal of prioritizing their needs and concerns. Furthermore, the discussions are anticipated to result in a well-defined action plan to effectively implement government policies and reforms in collaboration with BC leaders moving forward.