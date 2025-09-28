Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 28 September, 2025
- Forgotten bonds: How we got disconnected
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today, check the rates on 28 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today, check the rates on 28 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today, check the rates on 28 September, 2025
- High flood alert for Krishna river; Prakasam Barrage gates opened
- Centre to power up KTPS expansion
- Officials vigilant even as Godavari level recedes
- Bhadrachalam tribal museum bags ‘Tourism Excellence’ award
- Sattvik Thali – Food of the Gods
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Bathukamma Kunta
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Amberpet today (Sunday) to inaugurate Bathukamma Kunta, following the postponement of the event due to heavy rainfall two days ago. The inauguration is scheduled for 6 PM.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Amberpet today (Sunday) to inaugurate Bathukamma Kunta, following the postponement of the event due to heavy rainfall two days ago. The inauguration is scheduled for 6 PM.
Bathukamma Kunta has undergone significant revitalisation, with efforts spearheaded by Hydra on a five-acre, 15-hole site. The state government has allocated Rs. 7 crore 40 lakh for the beautification of the area, which will feature a children’s play area, an open gym, and a scenic walkway.
In addition to the inauguration of Bathukamma Kunta, CM Revanth Reddy will also participate in the unveiling of Bharat Future City. During his visit, he will lay the foundation stone for the FCDA building in Mirkhanpet, located in the Kandukuru mandal. Furthermore, the Chief Minister will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Greenfield Radial Road-1, which will connect Raviryal to Amangal.