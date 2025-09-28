Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Bathukamma Kunta

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Amberpet today (Sunday) to inaugurate Bathukamma Kunta, following the postponement of the event due to heavy rainfall two days ago. The inauguration is scheduled for 6 PM.

Bathukamma Kunta has undergone significant revitalisation, with efforts spearheaded by Hydra on a five-acre, 15-hole site. The state government has allocated Rs. 7 crore 40 lakh for the beautification of the area, which will feature a children’s play area, an open gym, and a scenic walkway.

In addition to the inauguration of Bathukamma Kunta, CM Revanth Reddy will also participate in the unveiling of Bharat Future City. During his visit, he will lay the foundation stone for the FCDA building in Mirkhanpet, located in the Kandukuru mandal. Furthermore, the Chief Minister will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Greenfield Radial Road-1, which will connect Raviryal to Amangal.