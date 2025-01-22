Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Cooperation to Make Hyderabad a Global Benchmark City

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called on all stakeholders to support the state government’s mission to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city meeting global standards. Speaking at a roundtable discussion organized by the World Economic Forum, Confederation of Indian Industry, and Hero MotoCorp in Davos, he outlined plans for sustainable and inclusive urban development.

Major Announcements:

Fastest-Growing and Green City: The Chief Minister said that Hyderabad is on track to become one of the fastest-developing cities globally, with a focus on being environmentally friendly. He urged collective efforts to turn this vision into reality.

Improved Transportation: Revanth Reddy stated that the government is committed to providing affordable and efficient transportation for Telangana’s four crore residents. "Our government aims to ensure that people can travel quickly and at a low cost. Infrastructure will be developed to meet this goal," he said.

Future City Project: As part of the state’s developmental strategy, Hyderabad will host a “Future City” initiative, aiming to become a net-zero city that prioritizes sustainability.

Leadership in Electric Vehicles: Telangana leads the nation in electric vehicle (EV) adoption. The state has waived road tax and registration charges for EVs. In addition, 3,000 electric buses will soon be integrated into Hyderabad’s public transport system.

Dry Port Connectivity: To overcome the challenge of being a landlocked state, Telangana is constructing a dry port, which will be linked to the Machilipatnam Port via road and rail. This port is set to become a major warehouse hub.

Urban Mobility Expansion: The city’s metro network is expanding, with over 100 kilometers of new metro lines under construction. Beyond the existing Outer Ring Road, a 360-kilometer Regional Ring Road is being developed, along with radial roads and plans for a ring railway network.

CM Shared his Experience in Davos:

The CM shared his experience of traveling by train from Zurich to Davos, describing it as a memorable journey. He expressed hope that Hyderabad’s mobility systems could reach similar standards, making travel efficient and enjoyable.

Revanth Reddy concluded by expressing gratitude to the World Economic Forum, Confederation of Indian Industry, and Hero MotoCorp for providing a platform to share his ideas on urban mobility and development.

The Telangana government is moving ahead with its ambitious plans, aiming to make Hyderabad a leading example of sustainable urban growth and development.