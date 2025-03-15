Telangana CM Revanth Reddy warns against social media posts in assembly

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy delivered a two-hour and 25-minute address in response to the Governor's address, firmly condemning abusive language and harmful behaviour on social media.

In his speech, CM Reddy expressed concern over inappropriate posts concerning women and children, warning that strict action would be taken against those who overstep the bounds of decency. He stated, "Look at the language on social media. Family members are posting about girls and children as they please. Even if we are patient, as public figures, we cannot remain silent. Would you tolerate such posts about your own mother or sister?"

Reddy further emphasised that if the limit is crossed, he would no longer stay silent, stating, "If necessary, we will amend the law." He called upon the Chief Minister KCR to educate his children regarding the detrimental nature of such online behaviour.

He labelled the current culture surrounding social media as "poisonous" and urged for collective self-regulation and constitutional control. "Let’s have a discussion on social media. If no solution is found, society will suffer," he added.

Reddy concluded his remarks by stressing the need for cooperation from all parties to tackle this issue, underscoring that the responsibility extends beyond him to the entire community.