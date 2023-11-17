Telangana Congress Election Manifesto - announces Job calendar to woo youth voters

Eyeing to woo the entire unemployed youth and job aspirants, Telangana Congress paid special focus on the recruitment of jobs in all government departments in its 41 page Election manifesto released by AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge here today.



The Congress party made the promise of issuing first notification of Group one posts on February 2 , 2024 followed by Group -2 and Group 4 posts in a phased manner in 2024.

The manifesto said that all the vacancies in group one , group 2 and group 4 services will be filled by conducting the exams ina. Scheduled manner.

To strengthen the health sector, the Congress manifesto said that One super specialty hospital will be set up in each District.A hundred-bed super specialty hospital and one maternity

hospital will be set up in each constituency. A hundred bed hospital will be set up in each Municipality. All vacant Teaching and Non-Teaching posts in

Government Medical College will be filled up and quality education will be imparted.

In Education sector, the Congress assured that every College going student will be given a VIDYA BHAROSA

CARD of Rs. 5 Lakh to meet all education expenses.Free internet through Wi-Fi facilities will be provided to all

students. It Will Transform Telangana into an Innovation Education hub in

the next 5 years. In every Mandal, an international school with modern facilities and infrastructure will be set up and provided with free bus

services.Fee reimbursement will be strengthened and continued for the

benefit of poor students.

Scholarships to the students belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities will be revised and paid on time.

Remuneration of mid day meal workers in all Government schools will be increased to Rs 10,000 per month.

Rs. 25 lakh financial assistance will be provided to students belonging to SC, ST, BC, and Minorities pursuing higher

education overseas.