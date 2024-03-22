Live
- Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest: AAP workers demonstration across the country, Youth Congress also supports
- Will rift between 2 leaders dent TDP’s winning chances?
- YSRCP leaders join in TDP in Gannavaram
- Mekapati calls upon volunteers to coordinate
- Provide facilities at exam evaluation centres: UTF
- YSRCP appoints observers in Visakhapatnam
- I'm not sad about Kejriwal's condition: Anna Hazare
- Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu embarks on tour of villages in Karampudi mandal
- Deputy tahsildar lands in ACB net
- Children urged to follow oral hygiene practices
Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi meets K Kesava Rao, likely to invite him to party
Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, paid a visit to the residence of BRS MP Keshav Rao today.
Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, paid a visit to the residence of BRS MP Keshav Rao today. During her visit, it is likely that she would invite Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi to join the Congress party along with KK.
This move is seen as a strategic decision by the party to strengthen its presence and support base in the Greater Hyderabad. Sources suggest that discussions were held regarding the potential induction of Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi into the party, highlighting the party's efforts to expand its reach.
