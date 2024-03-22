Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi meets K Kesava Rao, likely to invite him to party

Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, paid a visit to the residence of BRS MP Keshav Rao today. During her visit, it is likely that she would invite Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi to join the Congress party along with KK.

This move is seen as a strategic decision by the party to strengthen its presence and support base in the Greater Hyderabad. Sources suggest that discussions were held regarding the potential induction of Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi into the party, highlighting the party's efforts to expand its reach.