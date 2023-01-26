Telangana Congress is in touch with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

TPCC President A Revanth Reddy has said that the party leadership is in touch with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who was staying away from BRS party in the recent times. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is holding talks with Ponguleti and hopes for a positive outcome.

It is known that the sulking leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was fed up in the BRS party and gave a hint to join in the BJP. He also held series of meetings with the cadre under the name Athmeeya Sammelanam to take a call on his future course of action in politics.

There were speculations of him joining in BJP and would be meeting Amit Shah. However, it didn't take place yet and now the news about the Congress party has come in touch with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. It remains to be seen what Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy would decide on his future.