Telangana: Congress Leader V Hanumantha Rao Says, TPCC Post Should Be Given To A Loyal Member Of The Party

The TPCC post in the Telangana Congress party is creating issues. The High Command is preparing to announce the new chief of the TPCC soon. Several state Congress leaders are making key remarks in this regard. V Hanumantha Rao, a senior Congress leader, became serious on the Telangana Congress party state in-charge Manikkam Tagore. He also added that even after resigning to the TPCC post, Uttam Kumar is continuing as the new in-charge for the Telangana Congress party is not announced till now.

They also questioned why an observer is not being sent from the high command to Telangana. V Hanumatha Rao asked will Manikkam Tagore alone conduct the polls? He also said, the PCC post shouldn't be given to outsiders and added that doing so will make their self-esteem damaged. He also questioned that, what is the situation of the leaders of the Congress party who are in the party from the beginning? They demanded that the PCC be given to the loyalists and those who are there in the party from the beginning.

He said he had written a letter to their leader Sonia Gandhi on this issue. VH made sensational remarks that people are making moves to make him away from the Congress party. He said he did not come into politics for positions, but was working for social justice. He also added that BJP general secretaries are working hard for their party when they come to the state, but Telangana state Congress in-charge Manikkam Tagore is not even lifting their calls.

Suspense continues over the election of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president. Along with Komatireddy, five other leaders are expecting the post. Madhu Yashki is trying for the post of TPCC chief. However, other leaders are also doing their part. Even the joint Karimnagar district leaders and joint Nalgonda district party members are expecting the post. All the expected candidates, along with their families, flew to Delhi.

Many state Congress leaders have written letters to the high command on the selection of TPCC chief. Recently, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Virayya made a hot comment on this issue. He wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi asking her to give the PCC post to those who believe in Congress ideology. It demanded that the TPCC presidency should be given to those who have been in the party from the beginning. He also asked to see their track record before giving the PCC post in Telangana. He also stressed that only those loyal to the Gandhi family should be selected.

Competition for the post has intensified with the resignation of TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy. He resigned to the post after the party candidate being defeated in the Dubaka by-elections and the GHMC elections.