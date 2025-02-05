Telangana Congress to celebrate caste census, sub-categorisation of SCs

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party in Telangana has asked its cadres across the state to celebrate the caste census and sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) for implementation of reservation.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud has called upon leaders and workers to organise the celebrations.

He termed the caste census and the sub-categorisation of SCs a “historic leap towards social justice.”

The caste census report was on Tuesday tabled in the State Legislature during the special session.

The Assembly also passed a resolution, urging the Centre to conduct a caste census across the country.

Mahesh Kumar Goud along with ministers and MLAs met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to congratulate him on the successful conduct of the caste survey and also the categorisation of reservation.

“Along with our ministers and MLAs, I had the honour of meeting Honourable CM Revanth Reddy Garu to congratulate him on the landmark resolution for a caste census in the Assembly and the government’s crucial report on SC categorisation.

“This isn’t just a policy decision, it’s a powerful statement that Telangana stands for equity, empowerment, and rightful representation,” the TPCC chief posted on ‘X’

He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Congress was reshaping the future with bold, people-centric governance.

The Assembly passed a resolution urging the Government of India to conduct a caste survey across the country.

The Chief Minister tabled the caste survey report conducted in Telangana which revealed that the Backward Classes (BCs) account for 56.33 per cent of the state’s population, of whom 10.08 per cent are BC Muslims.

According to the report of the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey, 17.43 per cent of the population are Scheduled Castes (SCs), 10.45 per cent Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 12.56 per cent Muslims, of which 2.48 per cent are Other Caste (OC) Muslims. The OCs make up 13.31 per cent of the total population.

The comprehensive door-to-door household survey covered 3,54,77,554 people and 1,12,15,134 families.

The Chief Minister said 96.9 per cent of the households in the state were covered during the 50-day-long survey.

The Chief Minister also tabled in the Assembly the report of the one-member Judicial Commission headed by retired High Court judge, Justice Shameem Akhtar.

It has recommended sub-classification of SCs into three sub-categories for equitable implementation of 15 per cent reservation.

The Commission has recommended the categorisation of 59 SC communities into three groups.

“Our government is committed to taking further steps in accordance with the recommendations made by the Commission for the classification of SCs. The government is hoping that the SC communities who have been waiting for many years will benefit from the SC classification,” the Chief Minister said in his statement in the Assembly.