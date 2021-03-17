X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Congress to field Jana Reddy for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

Jana Reddy
x

Jana Reddy 

Highlights

Telangana Congress has announced its candidate for the ensuing Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency, the seat which fell vacant with the death of the Nomula Narsimhaiah.

Telangana Congress has announced its candidate for the ensuing Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency, the seat which fell vacant with the death of the Nomula Narsimhaiah.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief secretary Mukul Vasnik said that the Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the name of Jana Reddy.

It is known that the state election commission has released the schedule for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll. Accordingly, the polling is scheduled to be held on April 17. Candidates can file their nomination papers till March 30.

On March 31, the nomination papers will be scrutinized and the candidates can withdraw their nominations on April 3. The counting of votes and result will be declared on May 2.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X