Telangana: Congress to field Jana Reddy for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

Telangana Congress has announced its candidate for the ensuing Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency, the seat which fell vacant with the death of the Nomula Narsimhaiah.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief secretary Mukul Vasnik said that the Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the name of Jana Reddy.

It is known that the state election commission has released the schedule for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll. Accordingly, the polling is scheduled to be held on April 17. Candidates can file their nomination papers till March 30.

On March 31, the nomination papers will be scrutinized and the candidates can withdraw their nominations on April 3. The counting of votes and result will be declared on May 2.