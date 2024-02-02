Live
Telangana Congress to hold massive public meeting in Indravelli, to Kickstart Lok Sabha election campaign
The Telangana Congress party the hold a massive meeting in the name of Telangana Punarnirmana sabha scheduled to take place today in Indravelli, located in the Adilabad district. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be present at the assembly and start the campaign for Lok Sabha elections.
In addition, a Bhumi Pooja (ground-breaking ceremony) will be conducted for the development works at Keslapur Nagoba Temple and yributes will also be paid to the Indravelli martyrs, and the foundation stone of Smriti Vana will be laid.
Furthermore, CM Revanth Reddy will distribute house plots to the families of the martyrs during the event. A total of Rs. 160 crore worth of development works will be launched on this occasion.
Since it is Revanth Reddy's first public meeting as CM, there is a lot of anticipation and the Congress party is expecting a turnout of one lakh people. In-charge Minister Seethakka and MLA Prem Sagar Rao will be overseeing the arrangements for the assembly.