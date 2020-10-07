Telangana on Wednesday registered 2,154 coronavirus positive cases and 2,239 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While the total confirmed cases in the state went up to 1,74,744 the recoveries touched 2,08,748. With the death of 8 persons on Tuesday, the death toll reached 1189 and the active cases in the state are 26,551 out of which 21,864 are in-home quarantine.

Around 54,277 samples were tested by the government till 8 PM on Tuesday night out of which 2,154 turned positive. So far, 36,46,472 tests have been conducted by the government. Out of 2,239 positive cases in the last 24 hours, 303 were reported from GHMC, 205 from Rangareddy, 187 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 124 from Nalgonda, 96 from Karimnagar, 121 from Khammam, 74 from Warangal Urban, 60 from Nizamabad, 79 from Suryapet, 63 from Sangareddy, 78 from Siddipept 45 from Mahabubabad, 41 from Rajanna Sircilla, 42 from Peddapalli, 92 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 39 from Mancherial, 71 from Kamareddy, 38 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 40 from Mahabubnagar, 23 from Jangaon, 33 from Nagar Kurnool, 19 from Nirmal, 29 from Medak, 31 from Wanaparthy, 25 from Bhupalpally, 28 from Vikarabad, 16 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 23 from Adilabad, 25 from Mulugu and 12 from Narayanpet.