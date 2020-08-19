Telangana coronavirus confirmed cases touched to 95,700

Telangana on Wednesday registered 1,763 coronavirus positive cases with which the total number of confirmed cases touched to 95,700. While the death toll in the state went up to 719 with eight new deaths due to the coronavirus.

On the other hand, around 1,789 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery count to 73,991. Currently, there are 20,990 active cases in the state out of which 14,461 are in home/institutional isolation.

Meanwhile, around 24,542 samples have been tested by the government in the last 24 hours and the results of 1,763 turned positive while the result of 1,042 samples is awaited. So far, 7,97,470 samples have been tested by the government.

Out of the 1,763 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, GHMC registered 484 cases, 169 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 166 from Rangareddy, 88 from Warangal Urban, 65 from Nalgonda, 63 from Kamareddy, 61 from Jagtial, 55 from Mancherial, 53 from Karimnagar, 46 from Peddapally, 45 from Nizamabad, 41 from Khammam, 37 from Siddipet, 35 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 33 from Mahbubnagar, 31 each from Rajanna-Sircilla, Sangareddy, Warangal Rural, 30 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 21 from Wanaparthy, 20 each from Jangaon and Suryapet, 18 from Mahabubabad, 17 each from Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Medak, 16 from Nirmal, 15 each from Nagarkurnool and Yadadri-Bhongir, six each from Komaram Bheem-Asifabad and Narayanpet.

The death rate in the state remained at 0.7 per cent as against the country's COVID death rate of 1.92 per cent. Meanwhile, the state's recovery rate stood at 77.31 per cent. On Tuesday, India reported 55,079 coronavirus positive cases and 57,937 persons got discharged after recovering from the virus.