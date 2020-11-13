Telangana: Couple infected with coronavirus commits suicide in Jagtial

A middle-aged couple committed suicide on Thursday night after being infected with coronavirus here at Jagtial town. They were identified as Rambabu (45) and Lavanya (40).

According to the police, Ganji Rambabu, was tested positive for the virus three days ago. He later infected his wife who tested positive on Thursday. The couple was depressed after being tested positive and decided to end lives. The two hanged himself from the ceiling at their home and committed suicide.

A tenant noticed the couple hanging from the window and alerted the police. The police rushed to the place and registered a case. According to the COVID-19 protocols, a letter was written to the municipal commissioner to shift the bodies to the hospital. An investigation is underway.

In August 2020, an elderly couple ended life by consuming pesticide on the suspicion that they might have got infected with coronavirus. The police said that the couple feared transmitting the infection to other family members. The incident took place in Punjagutta.