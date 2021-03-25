Telangana Covid count set to cross 500-mark

Koti: With the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases in Telangana, the State's daily count reached close to 500-mark.A total of 493 new cases and four deaths were registered during the last 24 hours.The highest single-day count this year pushed the State's cumulative tally to 3,04,791.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, four more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,680. The fatality rate is now 0.55 percent against the national average of 1.4 percent.The spike in cases continued across the State.

During the last 24 hours that ended at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Greater Hyderabad reported 138 new cases.

MedchalMalkajgiri and Rangareddy districts bordering the state capital reported 42 and 35 cases respectively.Nizamabad reported 24 cases followed by Mahabubnagar (19), Karimnagar (18), Nalgonda (18), Nirmal (16), Mancherial (14), Jagtiyal (12), and Warangal Urban (12).

The total number of active cases rose further to 3,684, including 1,616 who are in-home/institutional isolation.

A total of 157 people recovered from the pandemic, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,99,427. The recovery rate dropped further to 98.24 percent but still above the national average of 95.3 percent.

Authorities conducted 56,464 tests during the last 24 hours. Of them, 48,913 samples were tested in government laboratories, and the remaining 7,551 in private.With this the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 98,45,577. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,64,523.

Admissions in both government and private hospitals treating Covid have gone up. Bed status in 62 government hospitals shows that 589 out of 8,419 beds were occupied. Similarly, in 215 private hospitals, 1,479 out of 7,605 beds were occupied.