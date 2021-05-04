Telangana: CPI sets up an Isolation centre at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad

The coronavirus second wave is taking a severe toll across the country reporting the cases in large numbers. Due to the severity of the virus, and lack of infrastructure, the people are moving from pillar to post to get the beds in the hospital and to undergo treatment. The people are facing hardships to get oxygen and other medical equipment in hospitals as the patients have been growing immensely.



In these unprecedented times, many NGOs and others are coming forward to help the patients in one or the other form by supplying oxygen, medicines and beds. Meanwhile, the Isolation centre has been set up at Subdaraiah Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad in the auspices of the CPI party to help the people who tested positive. Many beds have been arranged for the patients as you can see in the photos.

On the other hand, the number of corona cases in Telangana is increasing day by day. In the last 24 hours, 6,876 people were diagnosed with corona positive. This brings the total number of corona cases registered so far to 4,63,361. The state medical and health department has revealed the details. In one day, 59 people lost their lives with Coronavirus. The death toll of the corona cases has risen to 2,476 so far. There are currently 79,520 active cases in the state. Another 1029 cases were reported under GHMC. The total number of corona tests conducted in Telangana so far has reached 1,31,89,817.

