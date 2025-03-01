Telangana CS Shanti Kumari Reviews Arrangements for Inter Exams

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari held a review meeting via video conference with officials from the Intermediate Board and the police department to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Intermediate examinations.
During the meeting, she instructed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure the exams proceed without disruptions. The Intermediate Board has set up 1,532 exam centres across the state, with CCTV surveillance to monitor the proceedings continuously.
The Intermediate examinations in Telangana are scheduled to commence on 5th March. The Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of strict security measures and coordination between departments to prevent malpractices and ensure a fair examination process.