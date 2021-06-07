Telangana CS Somesh Kumar holds teleconference with Collectors, DMHOs on Covid

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday held a teleconference with the district Collectors, DMHOs and superintendents of government hospitals of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts on Covid situation, tests, positivity and bed occupancy in the hospitals.

Kumar reviewed the Covid situation on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The CS instructed the collectors to prepare a plan and pay special attention on control Covid in villages and specific areas in districts where more cases have been reported.

He directed them to focus on border villages and take preventive measures, duly increasing tests. S A M Rizvi, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Srinivas Rao, Director Public Health, Dr .Gangadhar, OSD to Chief Minister, participated in the review meeting.