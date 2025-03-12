Hyderabad: Following the dramatic rescue of 540 Indians from cyber scam compounds in Myawaddy, Myanmar, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has launched an intensive investigation into fraudulent recruitment networks that lured victims with promises of lucrative jobs abroad. Among the rescued individuals, 24 hail from Telangana, with authorities now working to identify the agencies and intermediaries responsible for their trafficking.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that these individuals were victims of organised cyber fraud syndicates, forced to engage in illegal online activities after being held captive in Myanmar. The rescued Indians were repatriated to New Delhi in two batches—283 on March 10 and 257 on March 11. Fourteen of the 24 Telangana victims landed in Hyderabad on March 11, while the rest are expected to arrive on March 12.

Cyber Fraud and Human Trafficking Nexus Under Scrutiny

Authorities suspect that a network of fraudulent recruitment agencies and middlemen facilitated the victims' travel under the pretext of high-paying IT jobs, only for them to be forcibly detained and exploited. The TGCSB has vowed to track down and prosecute those involved.

“Appropriate legal action will be taken against any individual or organisation involved in these fraudulent recruitment schemes,” the bureau stated, warning job seekers to exercise caution when considering overseas employment offers.

A Growing Threat in South Asia

The trafficking of Indian nationals to scam centres in Southeast Asia has emerged as a growing concern, with several cases reported over the past year. Cybercriminals operate under the guise of legitimate employers, particularly in Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar, targeting young professionals with enticing salaries before coercing them into financial fraud operations.

This latest rescue operation underscores the urgent need for stronger regulations and international cooperation to combat transnational cybercrime and human trafficking networks. Meanwhile, Telangana officials are working closely with central agencies to ensure the victims’ safe reintegration and prevent future incidents.