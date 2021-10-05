Telangana: Dasara holidays for junior colleges from Oct 13

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday announced that all junior colleges in the state were declared holiday from October 13 for Dasara festival.



"Dasara holidays for all the junior colleges for the academic year 2021-22 were announced from October 13 to 17. The colleges will be reopened on October 18," the TSBIE said in a release.

Further, all the junior college managements were also asked not to conduct classes for students during the holidays. "If anyone found violating the instructions, strict action will be taken agains the managements including disaffiliation of college," the release said.