Telangana DCM Bhatti Vikramarka Speaks the Importance of MSMEs in New Policy

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the critical role of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in strengthening the economy, stating that there is no exclusive policy for MSMEs but emphasised the need to bolster these industries.

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the critical role of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in strengthening the economy, stating that there is no exclusive policy for MSMEs but emphasised the need to bolster these industries. He mentioned that MSMEs are crucial for the economic system, and the government is placing special focus on their development.

In line with Rahul Gandhi's vision, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has introduced a new policy aimed at supporting MSMEs alongside large industries. Vikramarka stressed that, along with major industries, micro and small-scale enterprises are equally important for the state's growth and development.

