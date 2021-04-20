Telangana: Delay in shifting the Pollution emitting industries to outskirts has been a concern

The decision to move the polluting industries in the heart of Greater Hyderabad out of the city is limited to paperwork. There is a serious delay due to lack of coordination between the Pollution Control Board, Department of Industries and TSIIC departments. At the same time, industrialized areas and millions of people living in the area are being severely affected by pollution.

The state government had earlier decided to phase out the pollution industries in Hyderabad City, 30 km from the Outer Ring Road. To this extent the State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has rushed under two years. It has decided to relocate 500 highly polluting companies under the Red and Orange categories to Vikarabad, Zaheerabad and other places. It has also decided to shift another 600 bulk drugs, pharma and allied companies to pharmaceuticals in Muchchar. TSIIC sources said that within a year, sites required for relocation of industries to Zaheerabad and Vikarabad areas have been identified. But the step did not move forward.

Greater Hyderabad has industrial areas like Katedan, Jeedimetla, Mallapur, Balanagar, Uppal, Pasamailaram etc. These include industries such as bulk drug, oil, intermediates, oil, plastic, rubber, plastic parts, and steel parts manufacturing. All water sources have become polluted due to discharge into open canals, canals, ponds and ditches without treating the wastewater from the respective industrial uses. It is estimated that about 100 ponds within the city have reached dangerous levels. It was in this context that it was initially decided to relocate the polluting companies in the respective industrial areas.

Approximately 1,100 companies the government has decided to relocate, most are micro and small enterprises, employing thousands of workers from nearby areas, industry sources said.

The polluting industries in Greater Hyderabad are having a severe impact on the lives of the people. These industries are polluting the air, water and land. Carbon and sulfur emissions from industries are suffocating in some areas. At the same time hundreds of ponds and lairs in the city became dangerous with toxic chemicals. On the other hand, heavy metals, elements and toxic chemicals such as mercury, lead and arsenic are being dumped in the open as solid and liquid wastes from various industries are dumped in public places. Groundwater is also becoming polluted.

There are several regulations to control industrial pollution. They must be followed. Environmentalists have also made several suggestions on this.

• Criminal cases should be filed if industrial waste is dumped outside rivers, canals, ponds and ditches. Orders should be issued to close down the relevant industries.

• Newly established industries must take steps to build effluent treatment plants to treat the waste. Do not give permissions unless they are set up.

• Special teams along with officials from PCB, TSIIC, Revenue, Police etc., should be deployed in the field to take measures to curb pollution emissions.

• CCTV cameras should be set up in rivers, ponds and musi river watersheds. They should be connected to the PCB, GHMC and Police Commissioner's offices and monitored.

We are constantly conducting inspections to curb the polluting industries in Hyderabad City. We order the closure of companies that do not comply with the guidelines, says pollution control board.

We are arranging to shift the pollution industries from the city to Vikarabad, Zaheerabad and Mucharla Pharma City areas. We expect the process to be completed within another year. This is the argument of the Ministry of Industry and when it comes to TSIIC Opinion, "We are providing the necessary infrastructure in the respective areas to move the industries. The move will be completed soon."