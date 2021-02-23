Telangana: Departments told to coordinate on skills development

Adarsh Nagar: A meeting on skill development and entrepreneurship programme was held at BRKR Bhavan on Monday. Presiding over the meeting, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar underlined the need to have synergy among various departments towards skill development.

Issues relating to skill development, entrepreneurship and training were discussed at the meeting. These issues would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister for necessary instructions.

Officials from Rural Development, Youth Services, Technical Education, Mepma, TASK , NAC Medical and Health, SC, ST, BC and other Welfare Departments made a Powerpoint presentation highlighting the skill development programmes being taken up by their departments.