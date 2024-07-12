Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka meets Odisha CM, seeks cooperation for SCCL Naini project

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka urged Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manji to cooperate in the excavation of the coal mine project undertaken by Singareni company at Naini in Odisha. Responding to this request, the Odisha CM assured full cooperation and stated that appropriate measures will be taken to support the mining activities.



Following this discussion, orders were issued to high officials in Odisha to ensure smooth progress of the Naini Block Singareni project. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by a team of officials, emphasized the importance of the coal blocks for Singareni and highlighted that the Naini mines were designated for Singareni back in 2017.

The CM also mentioned that the issue of transfer of forest and private lands to Singareni is pending, and once resolved, excavations at Naini Block can commence. He further explained that the mining activities will provide employment opportunities for a significant number of Odisha youths and generate tax revenue of up to Rs. 600 crores for the state government.

It was reiterated that the immediate resolution of problems related to land transfer, electricity, and roads is necessary to kickstart the mining operations at Naini Block. The collaboration between Telangana and Odisha in this project is expected to benefit both states economically and in terms of employment opportunities.