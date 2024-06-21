Telangana Deputy CM Urges Union Minister to Allocate Coal Blocks to Singareni for State's Benefit

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has expressed his concerns over the allocation of Telangana coal blocks to private companies, describing it as a painful decision. He has called upon Union Minister Kishan Reddy to have a special conversation with Prime Minister Modi and seek justice for Singareni, the state-owned coal mining company.

Vikramarka emphasized the importance of ensuring that Singareni receives the necessary resources to meet the increasing electricity needs in Telangana. He stated that the allocation of new mines to Singareni is essential for the company's survival, and urged for the Satthupally and Koyyagudem blocks currently assigned to private companies to be reallocated to Singareni.

The Deputy CM pointed out that previous decisions made by the government had negatively impacted Singareni's operations, and stressed the need for special initiatives to allocate Godavari catchment area coal blocks to the state-owned company.

Vikramarka also proposed that Telangana mines could be reserved for Singareni through a reservation process, ensuring that the company receives the necessary resources to continue providing electricity to the state.

"As a child of the Telangana region, Union Minister Kishan Reddy should prioritise the state's interests and work towards allocating coal blocks to Singareni for the benefit of Telangana's future energy needs," Bhatti said.