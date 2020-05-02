Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy instructed Police to allow construction activities in Hyderabad city

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana, M Mahender Reddy on Friday instructed the Police Department to allow the construction activities in the city.



In his message to the department he noted, "Please do not stop the lorries and trucks carrying construction-related material like sand, steel, cement, bricks, etc. These vehicles should be allowed to move to their respective destination without any barriers because most of the vehicles are entering into the state after clearing lot of permissions and through multiple checkpoints. Once they reach the city, they shall be allowed to move smoothly, so that the construction-related activities can be carried on." The reason for DGP issuing the orders was because the construction-related activities had come to a halt in the state since lockdown. Apart from this, recently, when the government lifted the lockdown from construction-related activities and permitted them to carry on the works, there were many complaints from contractors that the Police has been harassing them by not letting the lorries or trucks move freely in the city.