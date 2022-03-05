Telangana DGP Mahendear Reddy joins duty after long leave

After a long medical leave, Telangana Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy joined duty on Saturday. Reddy was on a two-week medical leave i.e. since February 18 after he suffered from a fractures in scapula bone.

The doctors who confirmed three fractures after examining the x-ray, CT scan and MRI reports had advised rest for curing the fractures. Following which, Mahender Reddy applied medical leave from February 18 to March 4. Until then, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar was appointed as the in-charge DGP when Mahender Reddy was on leave.

Reacting over Reddy's leave, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has his roots in Bihar and also alleged that a group of IAS and IPS officers of Bihar origin were given key posts in the state. He alleged that the chief minister made Anjani Kumar the DGP by sending Mahender Reddy on leave.

Meanwhile, the IPS officers Association of Telangana strongly condemned Revanth Reddy's remarks and termed the comments were baseless. The association said that Mahender Reddy went on medical leave. In order to ensure proper healing of the hairline fracture, he was advised to take rest by the doctors and hence he applied medical leave. The statements regarding Mahender Reddy were made in an irresponsible manner without verification of facts and the reports of scientific diagnostic tests, the association added.

It said that the Congress leaders are dragging the DGP for the sake of publicity instead of wishing him a good health and speedy recovery.

The IPS officers' body said statements targeting IPS officer Anjani kumar and some IAS officers from a particular state reflected biased thinking and lack of knowledge about the Constitution of India and the provisions of All India Services.