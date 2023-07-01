Telangana Diagnostics ramps up services, to offer 134 types of tests across State

Hyderabad: The Telangana Diagnostics services would now have 134 types of diagnostic tests starting from Saturday.

Health Minister T Harish Rao would launch these on Saturday. They will start virtually from the district dispensary in Kondapur, Rangareddy district. So far 57 types of diagnostic tests are being conducted free of cost in government hospitals through T-Diagnostics. Apart from the 134 types of tests, pathology labs have been set up in eight districts and radiology labs in 16 districts. Among the newly available tests, there are tests that cost Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 in private labs. These services are available from January 2018. Free examinations have started in all levels of dispensaries from PHCs. Along with 57 types of pathology (blood, urine) tests, radiology tests like X-ray, UCG, ECG, 2D echo, mammogram are made available.

T-Diagnostics has many benefits for the patients. The poor are completely relieved of the burden of diagnostic tests.

Delays in medical services are reduced as test results are available within 24 hours. Giving accurate results has made it easier for doctors to provide treatment.

TD services started in Hyderabad with a central lab and with 15 spokes, now it has expanded to 19 mini hubs and 435 spokes along with a central lab. There are hubs in 19 other district centres. Last year, the government gave permission to set up hubs in the remaining 13 districts. Out of these eight hubs have been completed. Rangareddy (Kondapur), Suryapet, Vanaparthi, Warangal (Narsampet), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Kamareddy, Peddapally, and Manchiryala districts would start from Saturday.

The central lab in Hyderabad has already received the NABL certificate stating that the quality standards are being followed to the best of standards. 13 district labs have achieved NABL primary accreditation. Inspection of six more labs is ongoing. So far more than 10 crore tests have been conducted across the State through T Diagnostics. 57.68 lakh patients benefited. So far Patients attended the TD are 57,68,523, samples collected were 1,11,49,991, profiles maintained were 2,07,91,200 and tests conducted - 10,40,36,082

The government has also decided to set up a radiology hub in every district center with the objective of conducting radiology tests faster and more qualitatively.