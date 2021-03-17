Telangana: DK Aruna wants Assembly session for 30 days

Nampally: Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president D K Aruna on Tuesday demanded the government to increase the number of working days of the Assembly to 30 so that issues faced by people of the State are discussed thoroughly.

In a statement, Aruna said just nine days of the current session would not be enough to discuss the various issues of the State. She accused the ruling party of cutting the number of days of the sessions deliberately to deprive the Opposition to discuss people's issues.

"The sessions of the Assembly are held as per the convenience of the ruling party. They are held only to carry out the business of the government. The ruling party is using the sessions to get the bills of its choice passed," she said. "It seems the government is holding the sessions only to fulfil the constitutional obligation.