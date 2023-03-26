Telangana: Do not get distracted by opposition's conspiracies

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday called upon the youth not to get distracted from the conspiracies of the opposition parties and focus on their studies and assured that the government would soon conduct the cancelled TSPSC examination.

The BRS leader was speaking in the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha of the party at Amberpet on Saturday. Rama Rao recalled that the government had ordered an inquiry immediately after the question paper leak came up and assured the youth that no one will be spared. He clarified that the examination was cancelled keeping in view the interest of the candidates.

Rama Rao alleged that conspiracies were being hatched by the opposition parties to sabotage the entire recruitment process. The opposition parties are trying hard to derive political mileage from the issue recalling the comments of BJP Telangana Chief Bandi Sanjay that the recruitment notifications were a ploy by the government to distance the youth from them.

Rao recalled that the state government had set up coaching centres and libraries so that the youth can focus on exam preparations. The minister exposed the double standards of the BJP state leaders stating that Bandi Sanjay and his partymen were trying to rake up public sentiment by staging dharnas for jobs even when the State government was taking up mass recruitment process. He lamented the silence of the BJP leaders on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to offer two crore jobs a year.

The BRS leader alleged that the Union government is yet to fill up 18 lakh vacancies in the last eight and a half years. However, the leading public sector undertakings were being shut to benefit different corporate companies. After the BSNL and the Vizag Steel Plant, attempts were being made to sell the Singareni Collieries as well, he pointed out.

Amidst all these schemes, people were not only losing jobs but reservations for the SC/ ST and BC communities too were being abolished, he said.

The Minister said that the government would soon start the Gruha Lakshmi scheme providing financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for construction of house. Every household in Telangana has been benefitted under the BRS government, he added.