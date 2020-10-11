Telangana: Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna dies of heart attack

Bussa Krishna, a die-hard fan of United States of America president Donald Trump from Telangana died of heart attack on Sunday. Krishna is said to have been slipped into depression when he learned the president Trump has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Krishna is a native of Konne village of Bacchannapet mandal of Jangaon district. He had worshipped Trump everyday and also conducted puja to his photo frame that is kept in his puja room.

In 2019, Krishna erected a six-feet statue of the Donald Trump at his home on the occasion of 73rd birthday of the US president by spending Rs 1.3 lakh. He rose to fame when the US president tweeted considering Krishna as his friend and hoped to meet him soon.

Krishna's efforts to meet Trump when the latter last visited India had failed and his desire to meet Donald Trump remained unfulfilled with his untimely death.