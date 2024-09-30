Live
- Colombia: Eight killed in helicopter crash
- Tovino Thomas' fantasy action movie 'ARM' grosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
Just In
Telangana DSC 2024 Results Released by CM Revanth Reddy
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially released the results of the Telangana DSC 2024 exams today in a formal ceremony.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially released the results of the Telangana DSC 2024 exams today in a formal ceremony. The event was attended by ministers Damodar Rajanarsimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Nama Nageswara Rao, Konda Surekha, and Chief Secretary, along with senior officials from the education department.
The results, which were released just 56 days after the exams were conducted, pertain to the recruitment of 11,062 teacher posts across the state. Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy announced that the recruitment process will be completed by the Dasara festival, with certificate verification set to be finalized beforehand.
The Chief Minister further added that appointment letters will be distributed to the selected candidates on October 9th at the LB Stadium, ensuring a swift and efficient hiring process.