Telangana DSC 2024 Results Released by CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially released the results of the Telangana DSC 2024 exams today in a formal ceremony. The event was attended by ministers Damodar Rajanarsimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Nama Nageswara Rao, Konda Surekha, and Chief Secretary, along with senior officials from the education department.

The results, which were released just 56 days after the exams were conducted, pertain to the recruitment of 11,062 teacher posts across the state. Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy announced that the recruitment process will be completed by the Dasara festival, with certificate verification set to be finalized beforehand.

The Chief Minister further added that appointment letters will be distributed to the selected candidates on October 9th at the LB Stadium, ensuring a swift and efficient hiring process.