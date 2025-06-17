Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka launches development projects in Bhupalapally

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka visited Bhupalapally district alongside Industries Minister Sridhar Babu to launch several development projects. During his visit, he emphasised the importance of local solutions for community problems, stating that those facing issues should not need to travel to the capital for assistance.

Vikramarka addressed concerns about electricity supply, stating, “Previous rulers perpetuated the myth that there would be no electricity if Congress came to power. This March, the peak demand for electricity reached 17,162 megawatts, yet we managed to provide uninterrupted service. I extend my gratitude to the officers and staff who contributed to maintaining this essential supply.”

He highlighted the government's efforts to provide free electricity to 29 lakh pump sets, allocating ₹11,500 crore for agricultural power supply. Furthermore, he announced that households classified as poor receive up to 200 units of free electricity under the Gruha Jyoti scheme, with over ₹13,000 crore being spent annually on this initiative and for government educational institutions.

Additionally, Vikramarka noted that they are offering farmer assurance in the accounts of approximately 1 crore 49 lakh 35 thousand farmers, reiterating the commitment to supporting the agricultural community in the region.