Telangana EAPCET Results Announced, check here

The results for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) have been officially announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The CM unveiled the results by pressing a button, ensuring that the marks and ranks are sent directly to the registered mobile numbers of the students. The students can check the results at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The results come swiftly, just a week after the examinations were held from April 29 to May 4. A total of 207,000 candidates sat for the engineering examination, while 81,000 students participated in the agriculture and pharmacy assessments.

The state government is expected to announce counselling dates shortly, providing further guidance to students as they move forward in their educational pursuits.