Telangana: EC to begin exercise for by-election of graduate MLC

The officials of the Central Election Commission on Friday wrote to the State Election Commission to hold a by-election to the seat of Khammam-Warangal-Nalagonda graduate MLC constituency by June 8.

BRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who was MLC from this seat, recently resigned as MLC after winning as MLA from Jangaon assembly seat. In this background, declaring November 1st of this year as the eligibility date, it is suggested to prepare a new voter list of graduates. Those who have completed their degree by November 1 and completed three years are eligible to vote.

In relation to the by-election, a public notice will be given on Saturday, with further notices in newspapers on January 15 and 25. The last date for receipt of form-18 applications is announced as February 6.

A provisional election draft will be prepared on February 21, and objections will be received from March 24 to April 14. The final election draft, including any amendments, will be published on April 4.