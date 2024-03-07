Telangana Education Department announces half-day classes from March 15

In view of the escalating heat of the sun, the Telangana Education Department has announced that half day schools will be conducted starting from March 15. The government has officially released orders outlining the new schedule, with all schools, including government, private, and aided institutions, required to adhere to the adjusted timings of 8 am to 12:30 pm.

A notable exception to this directive is for schools currently hosting class 10 examinations, where classes will instead be held from 1 pm to 5 pm. Following the completion of these exams, these schools will revert to the standard morning schedule.

This initiative comes as a measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff amidst the increasingly hot weather conditions. The decision to implement half-day classes reflects a proactive approach by the authorities to mitigate the impact of the rising temperatures on educational activities.