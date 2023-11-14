Telangana elections 2023: KCR to address meetings in Haliya, Thorrur and Ibrahimpatnam today

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao will address in three meetings at Haliya, Palakurthy and Ibrahimpatnam today as part of Praja Ashirwad Sabha. CM KCR will deliver a speech at 1:00 PM in Halia of Nalgonda district on behalf of BRS candidate Nomula Bhagat for the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. Following this, at 2:00 PM, he will participate in a meeting in Thorrur, Palakurti constituency of Janagaon district. Later, at 3:00 PM, CM KCR will attend public blessing meetings in Ibrahimpatnam constituency of Rangareddy district.



During these campaign meetings, CM KCR will address the voters and urge them to support the BRS party, which is committed to public welfare. The CM has already addressed numerous public meetings in various districts, including Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Karimnagar, Medak, and Adilabad and criticising Congress and BJP.

He accused them of making false promises and voters are being warned not to be deceived by voting for them. CM KCR is scheduled to address a total of 54 public meetings by the 28th of this month. It may be recalled that assembly elections are also taking place in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram alongside Telangana.