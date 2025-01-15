Telangana Entrance Exam Dates 2025 Finalized: Complete Schedule Announced

The Telangana Higher Education Council has officially released the Telangana entrance exam dates for 2025. The Telangana entrance exams 2025 will be held from April 29 to June 19, with a comprehensive Telangana entrance exams timetable for various courses.

The TG News entrance exam schedule outlines the following key dates:

EAP SET (TG EAPCET 2025) for Agriculture, Pharmacy, and Engineering admissions will be held from April 29 to May 5, with Agriculture and Pharmacy exams on April 29 and 30 and Engineering exams from May 2 to 5. These exams will be conducted by JNTU under the guidance of Professor B. Dean Kumar.

The ECET exam, for diploma holders to join second-year Engineering and Pharmacy courses, will take place on May 12, organized by Osmania University with Professor Chandrasekhar as the convener.

EdSET, for B.Ed admissions, will be held on June 1 by Kakatiya University, with Professor B. Venkatrami Reddy as the convener.

LAWSET for LLB admissions and PGL SET for LLM will take place on June 6, organized by Osmania University with Professor B. Vijayalakshmi in charge.

The ICET exam for MBA and MCA admissions will be held on June 8 and 9, conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University under Professor Aluvala Ravi.

The PGECET for MTech and MPharmacy will be held from June 16 to 19, conducted by JNTUH, with Professor A. Aruna Kumari as the convener.

PEECET for Physical Education courses, DEPED, and BPEED will be conducted from June 11 to 14 by Palamuru University, with Professor N.S. Dilip as the convener.

This Telangana exam dates finalized announcement comes as part of the ongoing efforts to streamline the examination process. All exams, except for PEECET, will be conducted online, making the Telangana entrance exams finalized and more accessible for candidates.