Telangana: Extension of lockdown till June 10?

Hyderabad/Vijayawada: The state government may extend the lockdown period till June 10 if there was no considerable dip in the Covid-19 cases. Though the government would like to start easing the restrictions, it may have no option but to extend the lockdown if the people fail to follow the curbs imposed during the lockdown to stop the surge in cases.



To ensure that the situation improves and the chain breaks, the Telangana government has begun taking some more stringent Covid safety measures. The government has noticed that the police personnel at some check posts between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana borders were blinking at the vehicles entering the state by accepting bribes. In view of this, the government closed all those check posts and barricaded the inner roads in the border districts. The check posts set up on the national highways connecting Telangana with other states would only be opened for vehicle traffic till the endof the lockdown in the state.

On Saturday, the government had banned the movement of private vehicles during nights from the neighbouring districts. Ambulances carrying critically-ill corona patients were only permitted to enter Telangana for emergency treatment.

The Transport authorities closed two check posts at Matampally and Pulichinatala and allowed vehicles from Andhra on Vijayawada -Hyderabad highway via Kodad only. The check posts connecting Nalgonda and Guntur districts via Vadapalli bridge was also closed following reports that the vehicle movement has been increased on this stretch ever since the lockdown was imposed in Telangana.

The vehicle movement at two check posts on AP and Telangana border via Gadwal were restricted. The main check post on Kurnool -Hyderabad highway was the only one available for vehicle movement.



On Maharashtra - Telangana border, the check post at Bhainsa in Adilabad district and Madnoor in Nizamabad district were closed. The other check post at Wankidi however has been kept open for the vehicular traffic. Only goods vehicles were permitted on Maharashtra -Telangana highway.

The Chiragpalli check post at Sangareddy on Karnataka -Telangana border was also closed. All vehicles from these places now will have to cross the check post at Zaheerabad crossroads. The government is also said to be working out imposing some more restrictions if need be.

The police however will allow the vehicles with e-passes, ambulances with valid passes. At several borders at Ramapur in Suryapet and Pullur in Gadwal districts, the police personnel prevented the vehicles from entering the state. This led to an argument among the vehicle users and the police at several points. Several vehicles were sent back to Andhra Pradesh from Suryapet check post.