Live
- Rakul blends glamour with playfulness
- IPL 2025: CSK Takes on RCB in High-Stakes Battle at Chennai
- HDBFS Inaugurates Transport Aarogyam Kendra to Support Truck Drivers in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
- Union Cabinet Approves 2% DA Hike for Govt Employees
- Telangana Faces Heat Spike, Neradigonda Hottest at 41°C
- iPhone 16 Available for Under Rs 45,000 on Flipkart: How to Avail the Deal
- Google Chrome Vulnerability Exposes Media and Government Users to Cyberattacks: How to Secure Your Browser
- Component PLI to boost India’s $500 bn electronics manufacturing goal: Industry
- Hyderabad Woman Dies by Suicide Over Dowry Harassment in Musheerabad
- Govt to create regional BIRAC centres to accelerate startups and biomanufacturing
Telangana Faces Heat Spike, Neradigonda Hottest at 41°C
Telangana sees rising temperatures, with 25 districts crossing 40°C. Neradigonda records 41°C, while Hyderabad hits 39.7°C. IMD issues heat advisory.
After a brief decline due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms, temperatures in Telangana surged past 40 degrees Celsius in 25 districts, marking a significant rise from the previous week.
According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Neradigonda in Adilabad recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state on Thursday at 41 degrees Celsius. Following closely, five districts registered 40.9 degrees Celsius, while four others saw temperatures reach 40.8 degrees Celsius.
In Hyderabad, the mercury climbed to 39.7 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in a press release on Friday that the city's maximum and minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours are expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Last week, the combination of unseasonal rainfall, hailstorms in some regions, and cloudy conditions contributed to a temporary dip in temperatures, keeping them below the 40 degrees Celsius threshold. However, with clear skies prevailing, the heat has intensified across the state.