Telangana Faces Heat Spike, Neradigonda Hottest at 41°C

After a brief decline due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms, temperatures in Telangana surged past 40 degrees Celsius in 25 districts, marking a significant rise from the previous week.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Neradigonda in Adilabad recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state on Thursday at 41 degrees Celsius. Following closely, five districts registered 40.9 degrees Celsius, while four others saw temperatures reach 40.8 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the mercury climbed to 39.7 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in a press release on Friday that the city's maximum and minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours are expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Last week, the combination of unseasonal rainfall, hailstorms in some regions, and cloudy conditions contributed to a temporary dip in temperatures, keeping them below the 40 degrees Celsius threshold. However, with clear skies prevailing, the heat has intensified across the state.