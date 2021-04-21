Telangana: Family of three die of COVID-19 in Jagtial in a week

Three persons of same family had died in a span of seven days here at Jagtial town of Telangana. The family received a shock with the death of three one after the other due to the COVID-19.

It was when the family was trying to cope up with the death of Ramachandram received another news of his son who succumbed to the virus. On Tuesday, Ramachandram's daughter Suma also died while undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Officials said that other three people in the family were also tested positive and their condition is said to be critical.

The local ward councillor and her husband carried out the final rites of the three as all the remaining family members admitted to the hospital.