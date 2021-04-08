Top
Telangana: Farmer finds 5 kg gold found while levelling land in Jangaon
Highlights

A farmer from Pembarthi in Jangaon district from Telangana discovered a pot filled with gold on Thursday. Around 5 kg gold was found by the farmer, Narasimha while he was levelling his agricultural land in Pembarthi.

Later, he informed the officials who visited the spot and examined the gold. They recovered the gold and sent for inspection.

The farmer is said to have purchased the 11-acre land a month ago to develop a venture. While levelling the land on Thursday, Narasimha found a pot filled with the gold ornaments. He said that the pot carried 5 kg of gold which was recovered by the officials.

