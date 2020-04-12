Telangana film chamber donates Rs 25 lakh to CMRF to fight against coronavirus

Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce has donated Rs 25 lakh to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the government to fight against coronavirus

The film chambers representatives on Saturday met Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao and handed over the cheque. Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Telangana FDC chairman P Ram Mohan Rao, Film Chamber president K Murali Mohan Rao, Film Chamber secretary Sunil Narang, Abhishek Nama among others were present.

Donations pour in at Telangana chief minister relief fund with the Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Foundation led by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani respectively have donated Rs 5 crore for coronavirus relief efforts. On Friday, Reliance Jio CEO KC Reddy handed over the cheque to the minister KT Rama Rao.