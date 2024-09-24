Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce Donates ₹15 Lakhs to Flood Relief Efforts

Members of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to present a cheque for ₹15 lakhs, dedicated to flood relief efforts in the state.

The donation is part of the Chamber's commitment to support those affected by recent floods. The delegation included Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce President Sunil Narang, Vice President V.L. Sridhar, General Secretary Anupam, and Treasurer Shekhar, who collectively handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister.

CM Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude for the film industry's contribution to the community during crises and stressed the importance of collaboration in assisting flood victims.