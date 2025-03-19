Telangana Finance Minister Calls for Unity in Budget Deliberations

Hyderabad: Telangana, Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has called upon all elected representatives to come together in support of the state’s 2025-26 budget, emphasising the need for collective effort in driving Telangana towards long-term progress and prosperity.

As he concluded his presentation of the budget proposals, Bhatti highlighted the importance of bipartisan cooperation in ensuring the effective implementation of development initiatives. Stressing that the budget is designed to address key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education, he urged legislators to engage in constructive discussions that would benefit the state’s people.

With Telangana at a crucial juncture of economic and social transformation, Bhatti’s appeal explains the significance of collaborative governance. The coming days will see detailed deliberations on the proposed allocations, with stakeholders expected to provide insights and recommendations to refine the state’s financial roadmap.