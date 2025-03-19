Live
- Centre’s outlay for rural jobs scheme jumps over 3-fold to Rs 7.81 lakh crore in last 10 years
- Success of Chandrayaan missions raising curiosity, interest among students about space: Minister
- ULIP surpasses 100 crore API transactions in big boost to logistics sector
- Sky Force Streaming on Prime Video: Watch from March 21 Worldwide
- BJP Uses Tharoor’s Praise of Modi’s Ukraine Policy to Target Congress
- 5 Best Online Casinos Australia | Top New Online Australian Casinos And Pokies For Real Money (2025)
- UP Man Killed, Body Sealed in Cement; Police Arrest Wife, Lover
- Hyderabad’s ‘Mega Master Plan 2050’ Unveiled in Telangana Budget
- McDonald’s to set up India office, GCC in Hyderabad
- Suryapet Court Sentences Rapist to 25 Years, Fines Him Rs 30,000
Telangana Finance Minister Calls for Unity in Budget Deliberations
Telangana, Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has called upon all elected representatives to come together in support of the state’s 2025-26 budget
Hyderabad: Telangana, Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has called upon all elected representatives to come together in support of the state’s 2025-26 budget, emphasising the need for collective effort in driving Telangana towards long-term progress and prosperity.
As he concluded his presentation of the budget proposals, Bhatti highlighted the importance of bipartisan cooperation in ensuring the effective implementation of development initiatives. Stressing that the budget is designed to address key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education, he urged legislators to engage in constructive discussions that would benefit the state’s people.
With Telangana at a crucial juncture of economic and social transformation, Bhatti’s appeal explains the significance of collaborative governance. The coming days will see detailed deliberations on the proposed allocations, with stakeholders expected to provide insights and recommendations to refine the state’s financial roadmap.