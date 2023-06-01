Telangana: Fire breaks out at a hospital in Banswada, no casualties

Banswada: Fire broke out in Banswada area hospital leaving entire hospital filled with smoke, however, there were no casualties reported as the vigilant informed the fire brigade on time. The fire is said to have started from an operation theatre and has spread to other parts of building.

According to hospital superintendent Dr. Srinivas Prasad, the fire broke out from the AC in the hospital's operation theater while the sanitation staff was cleaning the rooms around 8 am on Thursday. The alert staff informed the fire brigade who reached and brought the fire under control.

The superintendent said that in the wake of this incident, many patients who were on the top floor were shifted to the lower floor and averted the major accident to the patients.



