Telangana: Fire breaks out in an apartment of Rajendranagar of Ranga Reddy district

A fire broke out in an apartment in Hyderguda of Rajendranagar in Ranga Reddy district. It is said that the fire broke out in the plot 521 on the 5th floor, leaving all the occupants of the apartment in a state of panic. The residents have ran for life in fear. However, no one was on the plot at the time of the fire and the major accident was averted.

Upon learning of the accident, firefighters rushed to the scene immediately and brought the blaze under control. It is suspected that the accident may have been caused by a short circuit.

Earlier, fire accident took place on Sunday morning at Secunderabad club where a property worth Rs. 20 crore was damaged in the accident. The firefighters have brought the blaze down.