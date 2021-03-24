Telangana: Flexies with farmers photos erected in Medak for not paying loan

In a rare instance, a district cooperative bank in Medak erected flexies with the photos and names of farmers who have not paid the loan amount causing the incident to become talk of the town.

Going into details, some farmers from Papannapet mandal have taken long-term loans to set up poultry farms, buy cattle and to lay agriculture pipelines. It is said that the bank has been forcing the farmers to repay the loans although the latter requested for some time.

Failed to repay the loan amount in the specified time, the bank officials erected the flexies causing humiliation to the farmers. While the farmers were saddened by the incident and said that they have faced losses due to the pandemic and asked the officials to wait until harvesting the crops and pay off debts with the money.

The farmers also complained that the officials have threatened them to auction off their lands if the loan is not paid.

On the other hand, the bank manager said that they have resorted to step on the orders from the higher authorities.