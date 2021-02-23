Telangana focus on next generation opportunities: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced that the State Government is working on several initiatives such as Digital Medicine Hub, Institute for Cell and Gene Therapy, Flow Chemistry Hub, a world-class life sciences university, and many more to build a strong foundation for the next generation opportunities. Inaugurating the Bio Asia Conference here on Monday, Rama Rao said that on the pharma front, the Telangana State remains committed to grounding the Hyderabad Pharma City project soon to support India's pharma industry regain its leadership position in APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and KSMs (key starting materials).

"The medical devices sector is another area, which promises extraordinary growth opportunities for the State. The Medical Devices Park continues to be the destination-of-choice and around 40 companies are establishing their manufacturing and R&D facilities," he said. The government is partnering with Cytiva to set up a bio-pharma scale up facility - B-Hub in the Genome Valley, he said.

Highlighting other accomplishments made by the State, KTR said the approval of Umbralisib for cancer treatment is historic as it is the first drug ever discovered in India and approved by the US FDA. "We also have the Indian Council for Medical Research establishing the country's largest National Animal Resource facility for biomedical research in the Genome Valley, which is also expected to be inaugurated soon," he informed.

The minister lauded Hyderabad's scientists and entrepreneurs who have given the life sciences sector its moment in the spotlight amidst the pandemic, with accelerated development of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. "Visit of foreign envoys from over 60 countries and that of the Prime Minister to Genome Valley is a testimony to the cluster's significance in the global context," KTR added. He assured the State will continue to support the rapid growth of the startup ecosystem by facilitating plug-and-play infrastructure, access to capital, access to medical information and validation support among others.

Telangana Industries and Commerce Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana Life Sciences Director Shakti Nagappan, Telangana State Life Sciences Advisory Committee member Satish Reddy, Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech and other industry leaders were also present.