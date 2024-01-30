Telangana focuses on healthcare needs

Warangal: “Palle Dawakhanas will be of immense help to those living rural areas,” Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said. Inaugurating a Palle Dawakhana at Mulkanoor under Bheemadevarapally mandal in Hanumakonda district on Monday, the minister said that Palle Dawakhanas will deliver comprehensive primary healthcare services to the local population.

Prabhakar said that plans are afoot to upgrade the primary health centre in Mulkanoor so that it could cater to the health needs of the surrounding villages also. The minister said that he would pursue the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha for the upgradation of the primary health centre.

Referring to the drinking water supply, Prabhakar said that measures are being taken to address the issue before the onset of summer. He said that the government is monitoring all the ongoing developmental works.

Later, the minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a road between Bolgonipally and Gatla Narsingapur with an outlay of Rs 1.70 crore. Hanumakonda district additional collector Radhika Gupta, trainee collector Shradha Shukla, tahsildar Praveen, MPDO Bhaskar, deputy DMHOs Dr Yakub Pasha and Dr Umasri, medical officer Dr Rajasekhar and Mulkanoor sarpanch M Komuraiah were among others present.